Everest Re Group (RE) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Everest Re’s exposure to cat events induces underwriting volatility. Also, a competitive reinsurance market remains a headwind. The Zacks Consensus estimate for 2019 moved south 1.1% in the last 60 days. Nonetheless, Everest Re benefits from its global presence, product diversification, capital adequacy, financial flexibility and traditional risk management capabilities. Also, the company’s reinsurance segment has been exhibiting noteworthy results over a considerable period of time. It is divesting its underperforming business and strengthening reserves. Banking on a favorable performance, it enjoys a disciplined capital management strategy. Shares of Everest Re have outperformed industry in a year.”

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Everest Re Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Everest Re Group in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Everest Re Group in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $237.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Everest Re Group from $250.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Everest Re Group from $239.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.89.

Shares of Everest Re Group stock traded up $4.77 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $213.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,685. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Everest Re Group has a one year low of $201.09 and a one year high of $264.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.41.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.07 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 14.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($16.43) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Everest Re Group will post 16.14 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in Everest Re Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,236,214 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $967,848,000 after acquiring an additional 39,958 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Everest Re Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,233,369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $738,724,000 after acquiring an additional 30,095 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Everest Re Group by 12.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,194,667 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $501,416,000 after acquiring an additional 240,860 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC raised its holdings in Everest Re Group by 24.8% during the second quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 1,830,722 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $421,945,000 after acquiring an additional 363,518 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Everest Re Group by 326.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 828,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $189,345,000 after acquiring an additional 634,401 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products. The company operates through the U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance segments. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the Unites States.

