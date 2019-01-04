Etsy (ETSY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Etsy, Inc. offers e-commerce services. It provides online and offline marketplaces to buy and sell goods. The company’s product include art, home and living, mobile accessories, jewelry, wedding, and others. It operates primarily in Berlin, Germany, Dublin, Ireland, Hudson, New York, London, United Kingdom, Melbourne, Australia, Paris, France, San Francisco, California and Toronto, Canada. Etsy, Inc. is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York. “

ETSY has been the subject of several other research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Etsy in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley raised Etsy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. BidaskClub raised Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 29th. Citigroup started coverage on Etsy in a research note on Friday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Etsy from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Etsy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY traded up $3.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.70. The company had a trading volume of 4,073,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,615,049. Etsy has a twelve month low of $16.72 and a twelve month high of $58.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 5.49 and a current ratio of 5.49. The stock has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 130.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.85.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. Etsy had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 15.00%. The firm had revenue of $150.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Etsy will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Etsy news, Director Jonathan D. Klein sold 35,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.12, for a total transaction of $1,835,208.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 165,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,443,234.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ETSY. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Etsy during the third quarter worth $29,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 1.8% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 79,285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,074,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 6.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,844 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,944,000 after buying an additional 2,261 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Etsy during the second quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 29.4% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,965 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 2,492 shares during the period. 89.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

