E*TRADE Financial (ETFC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. They currently have $50.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of E*TRADE have outperformed the industry year to date. While earnings estimate for fourth-quarter 2018 have remained stable lately, the company has an impressive earnings surprise history. It surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in each of the trailing four quarters. The company’s several restructuring measures and balance-sheet growth plans keep us encouraged. While intense competition and rising costs can have an adverse impact on the company’s customer base and consequently on its profitability, E*TRADE’s focus on core operations and strategic initiatives will likely lead to an improved top-line performance.”

ETFC has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 19th. BidaskClub lowered shares of E*TRADE Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $62.41.

NASDAQ ETFC traded up $1.80 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $45.20. 1,102,413 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,781,350. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.19. E*TRADE Financial has a 52 week low of $40.41 and a 52 week high of $66.46.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $720.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $710.62 million. E*TRADE Financial had a net margin of 32.83% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that E*TRADE Financial will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

E*TRADE Financial declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, October 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CFO Michael A. Pizzi bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $51.67 per share, for a total transaction of $516,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,171 shares in the company, valued at $4,555,795.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James P. Healy bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.36 per share, with a total value of $226,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,255,979.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 37,668 shares of company stock valued at $1,912,154. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ETFC. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of E*TRADE Financial during the third quarter worth $58,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in E*TRADE Financial during the third quarter valued at $102,000. First Interstate Bank purchased a new stake in E*TRADE Financial during the third quarter valued at $122,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in E*TRADE Financial during the second quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in E*TRADE Financial by 64.1% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services primarily to individual retail investors under the E*TRADE Financial brand. It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to retail investors; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; clearing and settlement services; investment advisory services; and financial corporate services, such as software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients.

