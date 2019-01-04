E*TRADE Financial (ETFC) PT Lowered to $55.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $62.00 to $55.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.26% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of E*TRADE Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Raymond James cut shares of E*TRADE Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. BidaskClub cut shares of E*TRADE Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of E*TRADE Financial in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.41.

ETFC traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 270,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,781,350. The stock has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. E*TRADE Financial has a 1 year low of $40.41 and a 1 year high of $66.46.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $720.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $710.62 million. E*TRADE Financial had a net margin of 32.83% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that E*TRADE Financial will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

E*TRADE Financial announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, October 18th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director James P. Healy acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.36 per share, for a total transaction of $226,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,735 shares in the company, valued at $2,255,979.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rodger A. Lawson acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $51.27 per share, for a total transaction of $512,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 109,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,598,222.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 37,668 shares of company stock worth $1,912,154. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in E*TRADE Financial by 10.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,313,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $936,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,296 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in E*TRADE Financial by 1.9% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 13,115,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $687,138,000 after purchasing an additional 238,300 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in E*TRADE Financial by 23.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,659,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,087,000 after purchasing an additional 879,210 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its position in E*TRADE Financial by 2.3% during the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 3,131,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,038,000 after purchasing an additional 71,481 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in E*TRADE Financial by 2,043.1% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,921,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,653,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784,761 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

E*TRADE Financial Company Profile

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services primarily to individual retail investors under the E*TRADE Financial brand. It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to retail investors; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; clearing and settlement services; investment advisory services; and financial corporate services, such as software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients.

