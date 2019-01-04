Equinox Gold (EQX) Trading Down 6.3%

Shares of Equinox Gold Corp (CVE:EQX) traded down 6.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$1.04 and last traded at C$1.05. 601,989 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average session volume of 524,772 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.12.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EQX. National Bank Financial set a C$1.80 price objective on shares of Equinox Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$1.80 to C$2.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$2.00 to C$2.20 in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Cormark decreased their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$1.90 to C$1.75 in a report on Monday, October 15th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.95.

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Equinox Gold Corp will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Equinox Gold Company Profile (CVE:EQX)

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

