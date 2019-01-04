Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 29th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.75.

Shares of NYSE EPD traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,671,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,868,775. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Enterprise Products Partners has a 1-year low of $23.10 and a 1-year high of $30.05.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.15. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The firm had revenue of $9.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Enterprise Products Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 39.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Aj Teague bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.36 per share, with a total value of $243,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,654,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,300,501.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James T. Hackett sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total transaction of $673,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 226,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,110,854.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 55,005 shares of company stock valued at $1,390,132. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 321.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,588,906 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $376,005,000 after purchasing an additional 10,360,904 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2,608.2% in the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 7,802,034 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 7,513,942 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3,877.0% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,367,467 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $125,478,000 after purchasing an additional 4,257,649 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 496.3% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,491,867 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $124,289,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738,551 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 7.2% in the third quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 42,260,456 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,214,143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841,648 shares during the period. 37.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

