Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Enterprise Products Partners boasts of an extensive network of pipeline that spreads across 50,000 miles. Importantly, the pipeline network is connected to every major U.S. shale play and provides services to producers and users of commodities by transporting gas, liquids and refined products. EPD is also expanding its midstream operations – mainly in the Permian and Mont Belvieu – to capitalize the growing feedstock demand by petrochemical plants both in the domestic and international markets. The partnership’ large ethane export facilities in the Gulf Coast – linking domestic producers to overseas markets – should assure further growth, with ethane increasingly being used to produce plastics instead of naphtha. However, EPD's ever increasing operating costs continue to affect growth, while the partnership’s relatively expensive valuation is another area of concern.”

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Monday, October 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays set a $33.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.75.

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock traded up $0.86 on Wednesday, hitting $26.31. 137,413 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,868,775. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $53.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.83. Enterprise Products Partners has a 12-month low of $23.10 and a 12-month high of $30.05.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $9.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, CEO Aj Teague purchased 15,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.32 per share, with a total value of $394,931.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James T. Hackett sold 25,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total transaction of $673,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 226,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,110,854.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 55,005 shares of company stock worth $1,390,132 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 7.2% in the third quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 42,260,456 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,214,143,000 after buying an additional 2,841,648 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 8.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,671,087 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $565,149,000 after buying an additional 1,472,976 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.4% in the third quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 17,882,377 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $513,760,000 after buying an additional 242,655 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 5.4% in the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,247,893 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $409,342,000 after buying an additional 725,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 321.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,588,906 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $376,005,000 after purchasing an additional 10,360,904 shares during the last quarter. 37.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enterprise Products Partners (EPD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.