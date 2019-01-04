EncryptoTel [WAVES] Price Tops $0.0271 (ETT)

EncryptoTel [WAVES] (CURRENCY:ETT) traded up 15% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. In the last seven days, EncryptoTel [WAVES] has traded up 21.7% against the U.S. dollar. EncryptoTel [WAVES] has a total market cap of $1.68 million and approximately $92.00 worth of EncryptoTel [WAVES] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EncryptoTel [WAVES] token can currently be purchased for $0.0271 or 0.00000715 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00009325 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00003006 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026815 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $86.13 or 0.02273190 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00159589 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00199707 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026638 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000106 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026599 BTC.

About EncryptoTel [WAVES]

EncryptoTel [WAVES]’s launch date was April 24th, 2017. EncryptoTel [WAVES]’s total supply is 77,663,987 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,131,190 tokens. EncryptoTel [WAVES]’s official Twitter account is @encryptotel . EncryptoTel [WAVES]’s official website is encryptotel.com

EncryptoTel [WAVES] Token Trading

EncryptoTel [WAVES] can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EncryptoTel [WAVES] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EncryptoTel [WAVES] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EncryptoTel [WAVES] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

