Eldorado Gold (EGO) Cut to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Eldorado Gold is a gold producing and exploration company with gold assets in Brazil and Turkey. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated a hold rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Monday, December 17th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a hold rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Sunday, November 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from $0.80 to $0.70 and set a reduce rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Desjardins reiterated a sell rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Saturday, December 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1.11.

NYSE EGO traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.30. 19,015 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,787,150. Eldorado Gold has a 1 year low of $2.73 and a 1 year high of $7.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a current ratio of 6.33.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Eldorado Gold had a negative return on equity of 0.27% and a negative net margin of 35.17%. The company had revenue of $81.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.21 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eldorado Gold will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 2.5% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 565,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 13,649 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 3.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 19,383,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,118,000 after acquiring an additional 702,354 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 3.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,383,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,118,000 after acquiring an additional 702,354 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,896,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 542.8% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,276,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,519 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.48% of the company’s stock.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Turkey, Greece, Brazil, Serbia, Canada, and Romania. The company holds 100% interests in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines in Turkey; Lamaque gold project in Canada; Perama Hill gold-silver project and Sapes in Greece; and Vila Nova iron ore mine and Tocantinzinho gold project in Brazil.

