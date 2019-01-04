Edap Tms (EDAP) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. They currently have $2.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “EDAP TMS S.A. develops, produces, markets and distributes minimally invasive medical devices, primarily for the treatment of urological diseases. They currently produce and market devices for treatment of benign prostate hyperplasia and urinary tract stones. They are also developing a third range of products for minimally invasive destruction of certain types of tumors. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Edap Tms from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Edap Tms in a report on Friday, November 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Edap Tms from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, December 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:EDAP traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.35. 66,030 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167,800. The stock has a market cap of $53.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -235.00 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Edap Tms has a 12-month low of $1.35 and a 12-month high of $4.25.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $9.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.34 million. Edap Tms had a negative return on equity of 4.08% and a negative net margin of 3.93%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Edap Tms will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Edap Tms stock. Fosun International Ltd bought a new stake in Edap Tms SA (NASDAQ:EDAP) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 170,627 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $526,000. Fosun International Ltd owned 0.59% of Edap Tms at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 9.37% of the company’s stock.

Edap Tms Company Profile

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally-invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases worldwide. The company operates in two divisions: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU), and Urology Devices and Services (UDS).

