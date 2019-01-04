Ecopetrol SA (EC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.82 Billion

Brokerages predict that Ecopetrol SA (NYSE:EC) will report $5.82 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ecopetrol’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.43 billion and the lowest is $5.22 billion. Ecopetrol posted sales of $5.15 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Ecopetrol will report full-year sales of $23.49 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $22.36 billion to $24.22 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $25.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.91 billion to $27.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ecopetrol.

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.06). Ecopetrol had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 19.13%. The business had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EC shares. Raymond James raised shares of Ecopetrol from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ecopetrol from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Ecopetrol from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup set a $21.00 price target on shares of Ecopetrol and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Ecopetrol presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.67.

NYSE EC traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,093,250. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Ecopetrol has a 52 week low of $15.25 and a 52 week high of $27.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.44.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of Ecopetrol by 23.1% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 14,502 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 2,719 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Ecopetrol by 201.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,696 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 3,807 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Ecopetrol by 3.8% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 103,932 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,799,000 after buying an additional 3,844 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Ecopetrol by 2.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 263,076 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,406,000 after buying an additional 5,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Ecopetrol by 5.9% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 118,658 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,936,000 after buying an additional 6,631 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

Ecopetrol Company Profile

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Petrochemical, and Biofuels; and Transport and Logistics. The company produces crude oil and gas; and engages in the extraction, collection, treatment, storage and pumping or compression of hydrocarbons.

