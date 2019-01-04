Eagle Bancorp Montana (EBMT) Cut to Hold at ValuEngine

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd.

Get Eagle Bancorp Montana alerts:

Shares of EBMT traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.62. 127 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,800. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a twelve month low of $14.20 and a twelve month high of $21.75. The stock has a market cap of $90.38 million, a PE ratio of 13.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $11.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.99 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Rick Hays purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.65 per share, for a total transaction of $33,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $455,027.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter Joseph Johnson purchased 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.30 per share, with a total value of $29,340.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,457,692.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc (NASDAQ:EBMT) by 14.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,260 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,260 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.88% of Eagle Bancorp Montana worth $931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services in Montana. The company offers one-to-four family residential mortgage loans; commercial real estate loans; real estate construction loans; home equity loans; commercial business loans consisting of business loans and lines of credit on a secured and unsecured basis; and consumer loans comprising loans that are secured by collateral other than real estate, such as automobiles, recreational vehicles, and boats.

Read More: How is net asset value different from market price?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Montana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp Montana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.