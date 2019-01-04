Douglas Emmett, Inc. (DEI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $218.37 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) to post $218.37 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Douglas Emmett’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $229.04 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $195.34 million. Douglas Emmett reported sales of $209.19 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Douglas Emmett will report full year sales of $858.02 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $773.49 million to $884.07 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $890.11 million, with estimates ranging from $791.36 million to $933.01 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Douglas Emmett.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.33). Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 3.06% and a net margin of 14.32%. The company had revenue of $223.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Douglas Emmett from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $44.00 to $42.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.50.

In other Douglas Emmett news, Director William E. Simon, Jr. bought 8,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.17 per share, for a total transaction of $297,279.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,728. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Douglas Emmett during the third quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Douglas Emmett during the second quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Natixis purchased a new position in Douglas Emmett during the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Douglas Emmett during the second quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, Signition LP purchased a new position in Douglas Emmett during the third quarter valued at approximately $266,000. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DEI stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $33.42. The company had a trading volume of 29,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,114,480. Douglas Emmett has a one year low of $32.32 and a one year high of $40.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. This is a positive change from Douglas Emmett’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is 54.74%.

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

