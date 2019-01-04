Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (SOXS) Shares Gap Up to $15.09

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $16.39, but opened at $15.09. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares shares last traded at $13.30, with a volume of 312966 shares.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.0588 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. This is a boost from Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 27th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. XR Securities LLC lifted its position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. XR Securities LLC now owns 17,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LLC lifted its position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 543.2% during the third quarter. HRT Financial LLC now owns 83,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 70,779 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 279.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 236,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after buying an additional 174,360 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 571.1% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 450,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,386,000 after buying an additional 383,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 42.8% during the third quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 5,938 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x shares seek daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (Semiconductor Index). The Semiconductor Index measures the performance of the semiconductor subsector of the United States equity market.

