Dinerocoin Price Reaches $0.0091 on Top Exchanges (DIN)

Dinerocoin (CURRENCY:DIN) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. During the last week, Dinerocoin has traded flat against the dollar. One Dinerocoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange, Trade Satoshi, CryptoBridge and Graviex. Dinerocoin has a market cap of $0.00 and $504.00 worth of Dinerocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Dinerocoin alerts:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000490 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00006584 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 111.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0930 or 0.00002455 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000677 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Sparks (SPK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000174 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002736 BTC.

Dinerocoin Coin Profile

Dinerocoin (CRYPTO:DIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 26th, 2018. Dinerocoin’s total supply is 7,836,616 coins. Dinerocoin’s official message board is dinerocoin.org/blog . Dinerocoin’s official website is dinerocoin.org . The Reddit community for Dinerocoin is /r/Dinerocoin . Dinerocoin’s official Twitter account is @DineroCrypto

Buying and Selling Dinerocoin

Dinerocoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, SouthXchange, Graviex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dinerocoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dinerocoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dinerocoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dinerocoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dinerocoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.