DigiPulse One Day Volume Hits $0.00 (DGPT)

DigiPulse (CURRENCY:DGPT) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. DigiPulse has a market cap of $39,157.00 and $0.00 worth of DigiPulse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DigiPulse token can currently be purchased for $0.0173 or 0.00000269 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. In the last seven days, DigiPulse has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00009351 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002993 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026774 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.43 or 0.02273381 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00158983 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00199708 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026590 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000106 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026573 BTC.

DigiPulse Profile

DigiPulse launched on August 4th, 2017. DigiPulse’s total supply is 5,420,576 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,262,814 tokens. The official website for DigiPulse is www.digipulse.io . DigiPulse’s official Twitter account is @DigiPulseIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DigiPulse is /r/DigiPulse and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling DigiPulse

DigiPulse can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiPulse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigiPulse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigiPulse using one of the exchanges listed above.

