Dialog Semiconductor (DLGNF) Receives Neutral Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Dialog Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Dialog Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Dialog Semiconductor from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.00.

DLGNF traded up $1.82 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.73. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 409. Dialog Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $14.50 and a 12-month high of $32.45. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 0.51.

Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits (ICs) for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, LED solid-state lighting, and automotive applications worldwide. It operates through four segments: Mobile Systems, Automotive & Industrial, Connectivity, and Advanced Mixed Signal.

