Devon Energy (DVN) Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “In the past 12 months, Devon Energy’s shares have lost wider compared with its industry. The highly competitive nature of the oil and gas industry, limited control over some of its properties and stringent regulations are headwinds. In addition, the falling oil prices is a concern. However, Devon Energy should benefit from strong performance by its Delaware and STACK assets, as well as high quality of other domestic oil plays. Devon’s focus on high-margin production zones, cost savings and divestment of non-core assets is boosting its performance. Thanks to solid oil production and the performance of its domestic oil assets, the company is well poised to deliver a significant increase in U.S. oil production.”

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a buy rating on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Barclays dropped their price target on Devon Energy from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Devon Energy from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.22.

Shares of DVN traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.28. 527,239 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,244,300. Devon Energy has a 52 week low of $20.37 and a 52 week high of $46.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.56, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.15.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The energy company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.21. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 6.40% and a net margin of 16.62%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Devon Energy will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.79%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the third quarter valued at about $119,000. SNS Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the second quarter worth about $201,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the second quarter worth about $203,000. Round Table Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the third quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 60.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,262 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 14,600 gross wells. The company also offers gathering, transmission, processing, storage, fractionation, and marketing to upstream oil and natural gas producers; and owns natural gas pipelines, plants and treatment facilities.

