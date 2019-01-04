Deutsche Bank Initiates Coverage on Martin Marietta Materials (MLM)

Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $198.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

MLM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stephens set a $187.00 price target on Martin Marietta Materials and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Barclays set a $215.00 price target on Martin Marietta Materials and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. DA Davidson set a $200.00 price target on Martin Marietta Materials and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Citigroup set a $231.00 price target on Martin Marietta Materials and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Martin Marietta Materials to $205.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Martin Marietta Materials currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $214.90.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Shares of MLM stock traded up $5.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $176.12. 21,837 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 682,580. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.88. Martin Marietta Materials has a 12-month low of $150.75 and a 12-month high of $241.33. The firm has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.13.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.21. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 17.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 30th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.74%.

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, SVP Donald A. Mccunniff sold 1,476 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.50, for a total value of $273,798.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,683,628.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John J. Koraleski acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $174.07 per share, for a total transaction of $174,070.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $378,080.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural-resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete, and asphalt and paving products; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Further Reading: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.