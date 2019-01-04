Denarius 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $302.00 (D)

Denarius (CURRENCY:D) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. One Denarius coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00002750 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange, Cryptohub, TradeOgre and Stocks.Exchange. In the last seven days, Denarius has traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar. Denarius has a market capitalization of $444,662.00 and approximately $302.00 worth of Denarius was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electra (ECA) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SpaceChain (SPC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00004440 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Denarius Profile

Denarius (CRYPTO:D) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 14th, 2017. Denarius’ total supply is 4,171,382 coins. Denarius’ official Twitter account is @denariuscoin . The Reddit community for Denarius is /r/denariuscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Denarius’ official website is denarius.io

Denarius Coin Trading

Denarius can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, Cryptohub, CoinExchange, Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange and SouthXchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Denarius directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Denarius should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Denarius using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

