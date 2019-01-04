Deluxe (DLX) Shares Up 6.6%

Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX)’s share price traded up 6.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $40.55 and last traded at $40.54. 726,060 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 49% from the average session volume of 486,020 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.03.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Deluxe from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Buckingham Research decreased their target price on Deluxe from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Deluxe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.08. Deluxe had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 26.00%. The firm had revenue of $493.20 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Deluxe Co. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Deluxe news, insider Keith A. Bush purchased 2,020 shares of Deluxe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.60 per share, with a total value of $100,192.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey Louis Cotter purchased 2,035 shares of Deluxe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.20 per share, with a total value of $100,122.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLX. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Deluxe by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,881,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $389,412,000 after acquiring an additional 538,145 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Deluxe by 113.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 750,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,703,000 after acquiring an additional 399,319 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Deluxe by 2,091.1% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 370,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,085,000 after acquiring an additional 353,400 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Deluxe by 159.9% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 316,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,005,000 after acquiring an additional 194,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Deluxe in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,528,000. 90.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Deluxe Company Profile (NYSE:DLX)

Deluxe Corporation provides checks, forms, marketing solutions, accessories, and other products and services for small businesses and financial institutions. It operates through three segments: Small Business Services, Financial Services, and Direct Checks. The company provides checks; printed forms, such as deposit tickets, billing forms, work orders, job proposals, purchase orders, invoices, and personnel forms, as well as computer forms and check registers; and accessories and other products comprising envelopes, office supplies, ink stamps, and labels, as well as checkbook covers.

