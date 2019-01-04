Delphi Technologies (DLPH) Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “Delphi Technologies’ operation in the global automotive component supply industry remains a major concern. The industry is subject to stiff competition, rapid technological changes, short product life cycles and cyclical consumer demand patterns. Declining revenues in passenger car diesel and GDi continue to weigh on the company’s top line. High debt may limit the company’s future expansion and worsen its risk profile. Seasonality is another headwind. The company’s shares have underperformed its industry in a year's time. On the flip side, Delphi Technologies looks strong on the back of its vast geographic presence. The company is highly optimistic about opportunities from the Asia Pacific. Regional presence coupled with its diversified and innovative product portfolio with updated technologies strengthen its client base. The aftermarket business generates stable recurring revenues.”

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DLPH. Bank of America cut Delphi Technologies from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. Wolfe Research started coverage on Delphi Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They set a peer perform rating for the company. Buckingham Research reduced their price objective on Delphi Technologies from $48.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Delphi Technologies from $50.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Delphi Technologies from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.19.

Shares of DLPH traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 810,050. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.88. Delphi Technologies has a 1-year low of $13.18 and a 1-year high of $60.39.

Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Delphi Technologies had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 132.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Delphi Technologies will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Helmut Leube purchased 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.98 per share, with a total value of $55,930.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark acquired 11,310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $67.43 per share, with a total value of $762,633.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 622,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,963,037.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 28,810 shares of company stock valued at $1,051,103 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Rock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Delphi Technologies in the third quarter valued at $122,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Delphi Technologies by 4,307.2% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 4,781 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Delphi Technologies by 753.7% in the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 4,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 3,987 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Delphi Technologies in the third quarter valued at $260,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Delphi Technologies in the second quarter valued at $300,000. 88.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Delphi Technologies

Delphi Technologies PLC engages in the design, development, and manufacture of integrated powertrain technologies worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Powertrain Systems and Delphi Technologies Aftermarket. The Powertrain Systems segment provides fuel injection systems, as well as other powertrain products comprising valvetrain, fuel delivery modules, ignition coils, canisters, sensors, valves, and actuators; and electronic control modules with the corresponding software, algorithms, and calibration that provide centralized management of various powertrain components.

