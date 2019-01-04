Delek Logistics Partners (DKL) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns, operates, acquires and constructs crude oil and refined products logistics and marketing assets. The company operates crude oil transportation pipelines, refined product pipelines, crude oil gathering system, and associated crude oil storage tanks. It also provides marketing services for refined products other than jet fuel and petroleum coke; and light products, operates light product terminals in Texas and Tennessee and offers terminalling services to independent third parties. Delek Logistics Partners, LP is headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee. “

Get Delek Logistics Partners alerts:

DKL has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded Delek Logistics Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Delek Logistics Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. Delek Logistics Partners has an average rating of Sell and a consensus price target of $34.33.

Shares of Delek Logistics Partners stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $29.24. 946 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,450. The firm has a market capitalization of $728.09 million, a P/E ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.09. Delek Logistics Partners has a 1-year low of $26.50 and a 1-year high of $35.50.

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $164.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.10 million. Delek Logistics Partners had a negative return on equity of 83.79% and a net margin of 13.52%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Delek Logistics Partners will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Delek Logistics Partners news, CEO Ezra Uzi Yemin acquired 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.76 per share, for a total transaction of $104,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 109,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,270,624. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Research Inc. boosted its position in Delek Logistics Partners by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 1,193,828 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,590,000 after acquiring an additional 6,801 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Delek Logistics Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,591,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Delek Logistics Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,137,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Delek Logistics Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,008,000. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new position in Delek Logistics Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,054,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.35% of the company’s stock.

Delek Logistics Partners Company Profile

Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Pipelines and Transportation, and Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling. The Pipelines and Transportation segment consists of assets, including pipelines and trucks, and ancillary assets that provide crude oil gathering and crude oil, intermediate and finished products transportation, and storage services primarily in support of the Tyler and El Dorado refineries, as well as offers crude oil and other products transportation services to third parties.

Recommended Story: Bollinger Bands

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Delek Logistics Partners (DKL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Delek Logistics Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek Logistics Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.