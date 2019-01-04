DEEX Trading 6% Higher This Week (DEEX)

DEEX (CURRENCY:DEEX) traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. One DEEX coin can now be purchased for $0.0190 or 0.00000501 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Sistemkoin. DEEX has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $21,140.00 worth of DEEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DEEX has traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00029557 BTC.

Bitcoin Instant (BTI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000016 BTC.

ZeusNetwork (ZEUS) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BLAST (BLAST) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000028 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000717 BTC.

ShopZcoin (SZC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000279 BTC.

DEEX Coin Profile

DEEX is a coin. It was first traded on November 8th, 2017. DEEX’s total supply is 87,811,997 coins. The official website for DEEX is www.deex.exchange . DEEX’s official Twitter account is @deex_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DEEX

DEEX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

