Dare Bioscience (DARE) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Dare Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Separately, Maxim Group set a $3.00 price target on Dare Bioscience and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th.

Shares of DARE traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.76. 5,042 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,050. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.12 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 2.17. Dare Bioscience has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $3.59.

Dare Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.01. Equities research analysts forecast that Dare Bioscience will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Dare Bioscience stock. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dare Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:DARE) by 205.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 71,470 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.93% of Dare Bioscience worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 7.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dare Bioscience Company Profile

Daré Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and marketing women's reproductive health products in the United States. The company intends to develop therapies in the areas of contraception, vaginal health, sexual health, and fertility. Its product candidates include Ovaprene, a non-hormonal monthly contraceptive; and SST-6007, a topical sildenafil cream for female sexual arousal disorder.

