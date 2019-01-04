Danaos (DAC) Rating Increased to Sell at ValuEngine

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Danaos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th.

Get Danaos alerts:

DAC stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.90. 850 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,550. Danaos has a twelve month low of $0.56 and a twelve month high of $2.50. The company has a market cap of $82.35 million, a PE ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 14th. The shipping company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $117.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.19 million. Danaos had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 37.36%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Danaos will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Danaos by 209.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 284,320 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 192,456 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Danaos in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,286,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaos in the third quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaos in the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. 34.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Danaos Company Profile

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of February 28, 2018, it had a fleet of 55 containerships aggregating 327,616 twenty foot equivalent units.

Further Reading: Stock Symbol

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Danaos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.