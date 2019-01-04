Daily Mail and General Trust P L C (DMGT) Receives GBX 645.67 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Daily Mail and General Trust P L C (LON:DMGT) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 645.67 ($8.44).

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust P L C from GBX 665 ($8.69) to GBX 605 ($7.91) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 30th. Liberum Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust P L C in a report on Wednesday, November 28th.

In other Daily Mail and General Trust P L C news, insider Kevin Beatty sold 36,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 569 ($7.43), for a total transaction of £207,252.56 ($270,812.18). Also, insider The Viscount Rothermere sold 52,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 621 ($8.11), for a total transaction of £323,547.21 ($422,771.74). Insiders have bought 69 shares of company stock valued at $45,091 over the last three months.

Shares of LON DMGT traded up GBX 4 ($0.05) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 580 ($7.58). The stock had a trading volume of 345,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,086. Daily Mail and General Trust P L C has a 52 week low of GBX 500 ($6.53) and a 52 week high of GBX 769 ($10.05).

Daily Mail and General Trust P L C (LON:DMGT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 29th. The company reported GBX 42.20 ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of GBX 39.80 ($0.52) by GBX 2.40 ($0.03).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of GBX 16.20 ($0.21) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.62%. This is a boost from Daily Mail and General Trust P L C’s previous dividend of $7.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th.

About Daily Mail and General Trust P L C

Daily Mail and General Trust plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in digital, information, events, and media businesses in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. The company provides risk models, software applications, and analytical data services for the risk and insurance industry; business-to-business information, analysis, and software for the property, education technology, and energy sectors; and organizes exhibitions and conferences focusing on the energy, construction, interiors, hotel, and hospitality and leisure sectors.

