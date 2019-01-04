CTI BioPharma (CTIC) Trading 26.7% Higher

CTI BioPharma Corp (NASDAQ:CTIC) traded up 26.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.00 and last traded at $0.93. 652,407 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 79% from the average session volume of 364,072 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.73.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CTI BioPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer set a $4.00 price objective on shares of CTI BioPharma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 28th. Finally, restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. CTI BioPharma has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.00.

The stock has a market cap of $42.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a current ratio of 3.58.

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.06). CTI BioPharma had a negative net margin of 361.97% and a negative return on equity of 85.84%. The company had revenue of $0.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.60 million. Research analysts expect that CTI BioPharma Corp will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTIC. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CTI BioPharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of CTI BioPharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of CTI BioPharma by 203.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 150,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 101,055 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CTI BioPharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $547,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CTI BioPharma by 546.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,803,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369,398 shares during the period. 61.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC)

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States and internationally. It develops PIXUVRI, a novel aza-anthracenedione for the treatment of adult patients with multiply relapsed or refractory aggressive B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and pacritinib, an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

