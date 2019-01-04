Cryolife (CRY) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at ValuEngine

Cryolife (NYSE:CRY) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cryolife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th.

Shares of CRY stock traded up $1.02 on Wednesday, reaching $26.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,600. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 5.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.15 and a beta of 0.57. Cryolife has a 12 month low of $16.80 and a 12 month high of $36.05.

Cryolife (NYSE:CRY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $64.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.57 million. Cryolife had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a positive return on equity of 4.25%. Cryolife’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cryolife will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRY. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Cryolife by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 81,949 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 5,858 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Cryolife in the 2nd quarter valued at about $278,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cryolife by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 181,410 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,053,000 after acquiring an additional 5,701 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Cryolife by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 58,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cryolife by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,103,601 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $142,135,000 after acquiring an additional 645,825 shares during the period. 71.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cryolife

CryoLife, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues for use in cardiac and vascular surgeries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Medical Devices and Preservation Services. It offers BioGlue, an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, pulmonary, and general surgical applications; On-X mechanical heart valves for aortic and mitral indications; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch for use in cardiac and vascular repairing activities; and PerClot, an absorbable powdered hemostat for use in surgical procedures, including cardiac, vascular, orthopedic, neurological, gynecological, ENT, and trauma surgeries.

