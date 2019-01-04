CPI Aerostructures (CVU) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “CPI Aerostructures, Inc. is comprised of two distinct entities: CPI Aerostructures, Inc. and Kolar, Inc. CPI is engaged in contract production of structural aircraft parts and sub-assemblies for the commercial and military sectors of the aircraft industry. In connection with its commercial assembly operations, CPI provides engineering, technical and program management services to its customers. Kolar manufactures precision machine parts and sub-assemblies for the electronics industry, including computer and microwave device manufacturers. “

CVU stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.60. 14,886 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,050. CPI Aerostructures has a 1 year low of $5.83 and a 1 year high of $11.75.

CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $19.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.25 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVU. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in CPI Aerostructures by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 136,234 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 10,686 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in CPI Aerostructures by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 535,386 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,622,000 after buying an additional 26,630 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CPI Aerostructures by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 73,258 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 20,559 shares during the period.

About CPI Aerostructures

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. It also offers aero systems, such as reconnaissance pod structures and fuel panel systems; and supplies parts for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), as well as kitting contracts.

