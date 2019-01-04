Constellation Brands, Inc. (STZ) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.04 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) will announce $2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Constellation Brands’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.08 and the lowest is $2.00. Constellation Brands posted earnings per share of $2.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Constellation Brands will report full year earnings of $9.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.25 to $9.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $10.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.77 to $10.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Constellation Brands.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 4th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.27. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 38.18% and a return on equity of 18.63%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis.

STZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $233.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $283.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $258.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.51.

In other Constellation Brands news, VP Thomas Michael Kane sold 4,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.83, for a total transaction of $989,104.77. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,902,331.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Sands sold 151,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.67, for a total transaction of $33,787,590.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 737,607 shares in the company, valued at $164,980,557.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 578,723 shares of company stock worth $129,438,449 over the last three months. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bainco International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 27,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,115,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 3,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 152,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,378,000 after acquiring an additional 7,620 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $1,020,000. 72.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of STZ traded up $5.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $166.62. The stock had a trading volume of 3,350,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,496,684. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.38. Constellation Brands has a 1-year low of $156.25 and a 1-year high of $236.62.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company sells wine across various categories, including table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Obregon Brewery, and Ballast Point brands.

