Consolidated Communications (CNSL) Trading Up 7%

Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNSL)’s share price was up 7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.13 and last traded at $10.99. Approximately 932,051 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 767,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.27.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CNSL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Consolidated Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Consolidated Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Consolidated Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Consolidated Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.67.

The company has a market cap of $703.96 million, a PE ratio of 42.27 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $348.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.10 million. Consolidated Communications had a net margin of 4.46% and a negative return on equity of 4.56%. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.387 per share. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 14th. Consolidated Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 596.15%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNSL. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Consolidated Communications by 17.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,215,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,262,000 after buying an additional 1,516,254 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Consolidated Communications during the third quarter worth $11,027,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Consolidated Communications by 16.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,796,363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,923,000 after buying an additional 527,723 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Consolidated Communications by 72.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,033,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,775,000 after buying an additional 433,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Consolidated Communications by 14.2% during the second quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,633,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,548,000 after buying an additional 326,751 shares during the last quarter. 71.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Consolidated Communications Company Profile (NASDAQ:CNSL)

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various integrated communications services to business and residential customers in the United States. It offers a range of communication services and products that include local and long-distance, high-speed broadband Internet access, video, voice over Internet protocol, private line, custom calling features, security, cloud, data center, managed and IT, and directory publishing services, as well as engages in equipment sales activities.

