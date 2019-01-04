Consentium Reaches Market Capitalization of $0.00 (CSM)

Consentium (CURRENCY:CSM) traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. One Consentium token can now be purchased for about $4.14 or 0.00109412 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Consentium has traded 13.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Consentium has a total market cap of $0.00 and $459,815.00 worth of Consentium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00009352 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002996 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026791 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.95 or 0.02273142 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000547 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00159169 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00199759 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00026572 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000106 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00026521 BTC.

Consentium Token Profile

Consentium’s total supply is 240,000,000 tokens. Consentium’s official Twitter account is @ConsentiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Consentium’s official message board is medium.com/@consentium . Consentium’s official website is www.consentium.net

Buying and Selling Consentium

Consentium can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Consentium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Consentium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Consentium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

