Confluence Investment Management LLC Sells 4,166 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO)

Confluence Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 157,888 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,166 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $35,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter valued at about $3,661,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 30.0% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,476 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 92.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 303,090 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $73,978,000 after buying an additional 145,619 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6,260.5% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 13,039 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,701,000 after buying an additional 12,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 26.5% in the third quarter. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,154 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

In related news, Director Tyler Jacks sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.98, for a total transaction of $277,178.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,481,390.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory J. Herrema sold 17,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.00, for a total value of $4,257,045.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,532,162. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,607 shares of company stock valued at $7,972,085 in the last three months. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE TMO traded up $9.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $221.79. 2,467,315 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,905,226. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $194.51 and a 1-year high of $253.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.08.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.07. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 11.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, September 7th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to repurchase up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 14th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.17%.

TMO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $274.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.36.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright law. The original version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/04/confluence-investment-management-llc-sells-4166-shares-of-thermo-fisher-scientific-inc-tmo.html.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, manufacturing, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

Read More: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.