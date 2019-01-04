Confluence Investment Management LLC Acquires 81,315 Shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (SPB)

Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB) by 18.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 533,024 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,315 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Spectrum Brands were worth $22,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $135,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $140,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 90.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Spectrum Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $218,000. 95.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $91.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Spectrum Brands in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spectrum Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Spectrum Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.18.

Shares of SPB traded up $2.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.96. 17,445 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 714,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $40.54 and a 12 month high of $119.94.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $787.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $803.72 million. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 23.26% and a negative return on equity of 2.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 27th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 26th. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is 47.46%.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a branded consumer products company that manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. It supplies consumer batteries, residential locksets, residential builders' hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, personal insect repellents, and auto care products, as well as lawn and garden, and home pest control products.

