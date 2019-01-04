Comparing Santa Fe Financial (SFEF) & Yangtze River Port and Logistics (YRIV)

Santa Fe Financial (OTCMKTS:SFEF) and Yangtze River Port and Logistics (NASDAQ:YRIV) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Santa Fe Financial and Yangtze River Port and Logistics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Santa Fe Financial $57.43 million 0.87 $1.49 million N/A N/A Yangtze River Port and Logistics N/A N/A -$12.24 million N/A N/A

Santa Fe Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Yangtze River Port and Logistics.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Santa Fe Financial and Yangtze River Port and Logistics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Santa Fe Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Yangtze River Port and Logistics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Santa Fe Financial and Yangtze River Port and Logistics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Santa Fe Financial 3.65% -1.16% 1.32% Yangtze River Port and Logistics N/A -8.98% -4.27%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Yangtze River Port and Logistics shares are held by institutional investors. 85.9% of Santa Fe Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 55.3% of Yangtze River Port and Logistics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Santa Fe Financial has a beta of 0.17, indicating that its stock price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yangtze River Port and Logistics has a beta of 2.35, indicating that its stock price is 135% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Santa Fe Financial beats Yangtze River Port and Logistics on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Santa Fe Financial Company Profile

Santa Fe Financial Corporation owns and operates a hotel property in San Francisco, California. The company operates through three segments: Hotel Operations, Real Estate Operations, and Investment Transactions. Its hotel property consists of 543 guest rooms and luxury suites, and related facilities, including a five level underground parking garage. The company also owns and operates a 27-unit and a 2-unit multi-family apartment complex located in Los Angeles, California, as well as owns land for development located in Maui, Hawaii; and invests in marketable securities, such as corporate equities and bonds, and income producing securities. The company was formerly known as Tri Financial Corporation and changed its name to Santa Fe Financial Corporation in September 1970. The company was founded in 1967 and is based in Los Angeles, California. Santa Fe Financial Corporation is a subsidiary of The InterGroup Corporation.

Yangtze River Port and Logistics Company Profile

Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited, through its subsidiary, Wuhan Yangtze River Newport Logistics Co., Ltd., primarily engages in the real estate and infrastructural development business in the People's Republic of China. It operates Wuhan Yangtze River Newport Logistics Center, a port logistics center located in Wuhan Newport Yangluo Port, Hubei province of China. The company was formerly known as Yangtze River Development Limited and changed its name to Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited in February 2018. Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited is based in New York, New York.

