Comerica (CMA) Rating Increased to Sell at ValuEngine

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CMA. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Comerica to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. B. Riley set a $107.00 price target on Comerica and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Barclays lowered their price target on Comerica from $102.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Comerica to $91.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Comerica has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.17.

Comerica stock traded up $2.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.65. 47,339 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,638,624. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.37. Comerica has a 1-year low of $63.69 and a 1-year high of $102.66.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $833.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $852.72 million. Comerica had a net margin of 29.54% and a return on equity of 14.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comerica will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Comerica during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Columbia Asset Management acquired a new stake in Comerica during the third quarter worth about $115,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Comerica during the third quarter worth about $163,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Comerica by 83.8% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Comerica during the third quarter worth about $206,000. 84.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Business Bank, the Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management, and loan syndication services to middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

