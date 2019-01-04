Comerica (CMA) Price Target Cut to $90.00

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Barclays from $102.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.68% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Nomura dropped their price objective on shares of Comerica from $114.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. B. Riley set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Comerica and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Vining Sparks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of Comerica in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $106.00 target price on shares of Comerica and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Comerica in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.17.

CMA traded up $2.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $71.61. 659,482 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,638,624. Comerica has a 12-month low of $63.69 and a 12-month high of $102.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.37.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.05. Comerica had a net margin of 29.54% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The company had revenue of $833.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $852.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Comerica will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in Comerica by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 18,993,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,713,241,000 after purchasing an additional 634,716 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comerica by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,002,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $454,853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204,882 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comerica by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,229,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,464,000 after acquiring an additional 94,875 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comerica by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 3,553,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,539,000 after acquiring an additional 371,809 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Comerica by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,727,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,975,000 after acquiring an additional 881,990 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Business Bank, the Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management, and loan syndication services to middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

