Cohu (COHU) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Cohu is a leading supplier of semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors and thermal sub-systems used by global semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on COHU. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Cohu from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Cohu from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Cohu from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Cohu to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.75.

NASDAQ COHU traded up $0.66 on Thursday, hitting $16.37. 6,032 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,324. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cohu has a fifty-two week low of $14.08 and a fifty-two week high of $27.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $654.05 million, a PE ratio of 12.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.38.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.08). Cohu had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 8.62%. The firm had revenue of $86.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cohu will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 16th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 15th. Cohu’s payout ratio is 17.91%.

In other news, VP Stephen R. Wigley sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total value of $115,895.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.88% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cohu by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 55,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Cohu by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,634,987 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,038,000 after purchasing an additional 27,776 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Cohu in the 3rd quarter valued at about $918,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Cohu by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,634,987 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,038,000 after acquiring an additional 27,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Cohu by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 61,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 4,427 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and servicing of semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, and thermal sub-systems for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors worldwide.

