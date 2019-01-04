ClearCoin (XCLR) Trading Up 5.6% This Week

ClearCoin (CURRENCY:XCLR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. During the last seven days, ClearCoin has traded up 5.6% against the dollar. One ClearCoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ClearCoin has a total market cap of $257,870.00 and $777.00 worth of ClearCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $508.60 or 0.13136811 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000151 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00028621 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00001313 BTC.

Theta Token (THETA) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00001345 BTC.

ClearCoin Token Profile

XCLR is a token. Its genesis date was January 8th, 2018. ClearCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 527,873,733 tokens. The Reddit community for ClearCoin is /r/clearcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ClearCoin’s official Twitter account is @clearcoinhq and its Facebook page is accessible here . ClearCoin’s official website is clearcoin.co . The official message board for ClearCoin is clearcoin.co/blog

ClearCoin Token Trading

ClearCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ClearCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ClearCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ClearCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

