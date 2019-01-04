Citizens Financial Group (CFG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) was upgraded by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CFG. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.44. The company had a trading volume of 214,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,723,250. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Citizens Financial Group has a 12-month low of $27.62 and a 12-month high of $48.23.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 8.11%. Citizens Financial Group’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Citizens Financial Group news, Director Charles John Koch purchased 14,000 shares of Citizens Financial Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.32 per share, with a total value of $508,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,813,711.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam purchased 3,000 shares of Citizens Financial Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.32 per share, with a total value of $105,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,376,173.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CFG. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $409,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,002,933 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,828,000 after purchasing an additional 55,033 shares during the period. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 74,825 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 4,520 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 81.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,692,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,846,000 after purchasing an additional 758,200 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 128,573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,001,000 after purchasing an additional 17,144 shares during the period. 96.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provide retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Featured Article: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.