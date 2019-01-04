Citigroup Cuts Meritage Homes (MTH) Price Target to $45.00

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Citigroup from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Friday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Citigroup‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.92% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $41.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. JMP Securities set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Meritage Homes and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Meritage Homes from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.73.

NYSE:MTH traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.16. 910 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 367,014. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.91. Meritage Homes has a 52-week low of $32.02 and a 52-week high of $54.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $884.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $899.55 million. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 5.43%. As a group, analysts expect that Meritage Homes will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dana Bradford purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.70 per share, with a total value of $56,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 54,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,054,650. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Javier Feliciano sold 946 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.66, for a total transaction of $34,680.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 2.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,771,037 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $150,464,000 after buying an additional 95,924 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 2.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,771,037 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $150,464,000 after buying an additional 95,924 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Meritage Homes by 8.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 156,064 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,228,000 after acquiring an additional 12,407 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Meritage Homes by 6.5% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 106,547 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,263,000 after acquiring an additional 6,526 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in Meritage Homes by 4,129.3% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 25,376 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 24,776 shares during the period. 96.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for various homebuyers, including first-time, move-up, active-adult, and luxury homes under the Meritage Homes brand name.

