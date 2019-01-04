Cision (CISN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cision (NYSE:CISN) in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

CISN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank lowered Cision from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cision from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Cision from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.73.

Shares of Cision stock traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.07. The stock had a trading volume of 22,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,423. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Cision has a 1 year low of $10.86 and a 1 year high of $18.28.

Cision (NYSE:CISN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. The company had revenue of $177.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.92 million. Cision had a positive return on equity of 31.58% and a negative net margin of 6.65%. Cision’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Cision will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CISN. Pennant Investors LP bought a new position in Cision during the third quarter valued at about $39,696,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cision by 338.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,639,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037,189 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in Cision by 39.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 6,253,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770,709 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Cision by 39.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,253,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Cision by 204.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,149,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443,832 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.75% of the company’s stock.

About Cision

Cision Ltd. provides public relations (PR) software, media distribution, media intelligence, and related professional services worldwide. The company enables public relations and communications professionals to manage, execute, and measure their strategic PR and communications programs. It offers Cision Communications Cloud, an earned media cloud-based platform that brands can use to build relationships with influencers and buyers in order to amplify their marketplace influence; and provides media database that offers access to influencers when planning a campaign, as well as to schedule and record various interactions with contacts.

