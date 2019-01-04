Church & Dwight (CHD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “Church & Dwight has outpaced the industry in the past six months, courtesy of strong organic sales trend as well as focus on international business and acquisitions. These factors have helped the company retain its sturdy surprise record in third-quarter 2018, wherein the top and the bottom line rose year on year. While earnings gained from higher sales and lower taxes, sales were backed by consistent category growth and market share gains. We note that the company’s international business is steadily gaining from strong brands. Also, organic sales have been sturdy, courtesy of strength in global consumer products. Encouragingly, management raised organic sales view for 2018, while keeping net sales view intact. However, the company’s gross margin has been declining, due to higher commodity and transport costs. Further, performance in the Specialty Products unit has been dismal, thanks to lower dairy products demand.”

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $58.00 price objective on Church & Dwight and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Bank of America restated an underperform rating and set a $66.00 price objective (up previously from $58.00) on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Church & Dwight from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Barclays set a $54.00 price objective on Church & Dwight and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Church & Dwight from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Church & Dwight presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $60.76.

Shares of NYSE:CHD traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $64.90. 54,856 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,723,016. The company has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.41, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.93. Church & Dwight has a 52-week low of $44.87 and a 52-week high of $69.49.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 20.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Church & Dwight will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Steven P. Cugine sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total transaction of $965,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,829,811.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James Craigie sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.43, for a total value of $19,929,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 327,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,760,940.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 362,780 shares of company stock valued at $24,043,597. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Financial Bank Trust Division raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 88,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 27,786,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,662,000 after acquiring an additional 185,775 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 425.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,795,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,736,000 after acquiring an additional 3,882,426 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,421,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,410,000 after acquiring an additional 48,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 358,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,267,000 after acquiring an additional 3,488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and the Specialty Products Division. It offers baking soda, cat litter, carpet deodorization, and laundry detergent products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, dishwashing detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesic products under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; and water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand.

Recommended Story: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Church & Dwight (CHD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.