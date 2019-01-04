Chemed (CHE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Over the past six months, Chemed consistently outperformed its industry. We note that, the company’s both the subsidiaries are consistently registering strong sales. In the last-reported third quarter, the Roto-Rooter business saw consistent growth on strong performance by the core plumbing and drain cleaning service segments as well as solid growth in water restoration. VITAS on the other hand registered solid admissions and expanded average daily census. The expansion in margins buoy optimism. The raised guidance for 2018 hints at a brighter picture ahead. Of the major concerns, reimbursement-related issues, seasonality in business, a competitive landscape and dependence on government mandate pose challenges. Moreover, more than 95% of VITAS’ net patient service revenues consist of payments from the Medicare and Medicaid programs, which intensifies pricing pressure.”

Get Chemed alerts:

Separately, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Chemed in a research report on Friday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $324.00.

Shares of Chemed stock traded up $8.68 on Wednesday, hitting $274.47. 1,814 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,405. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.22. Chemed has a 12-month low of $243.95 and a 12-month high of $335.99.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $444.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.16 million. Chemed had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 35.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Chemed will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Nicholas Michael Westfall sold 5,709 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.75, for a total value of $1,722,690.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,843,691. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Naomi C. Dallob sold 5,500 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.23, for a total transaction of $1,744,765.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,528,232.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,662 shares of company stock worth $9,401,153. 4.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fort L.P. purchased a new position in Chemed in the 2nd quarter worth $120,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chemed in the third quarter valued at about $148,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Chemed by 70.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chemed in the third quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chemed in the third quarter valued at about $228,000. Institutional investors own 87.73% of the company’s stock.

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services in the United States. It operates through two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The VITAS segment offers direct medical services, as well as spiritual and emotional counseling services to terminally ill patients. This segment offers its services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chemed (CHE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.