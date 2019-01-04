Charah Solutions (CHRA) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Charah Solutions, Inc. is a provider of environmental and maintenance services to the power generation industry with operations in coal-fired and nuclear power generation. Charah Solutions, Inc. is based in Louisville, KY. “

Separately, Bank of America upgraded shares of Charah Solutions from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Charah Solutions currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.75.

Shares of NYSE:CHRA traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.07. The company had a trading volume of 835 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,300. Charah Solutions has a one year low of $5.27 and a one year high of $12.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. Charah Solutions had a negative net margin of 2.12% and a positive return on equity of 14.85%. The company had revenue of $186.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Charah Solutions will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRA. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Charah Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $144,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Charah Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $116,000. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC bought a new position in shares of Charah Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $144,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Charah Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $155,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Charah Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $155,000. 22.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Charah Solutions

Charah Solutions, Inc provides environmental and maintenance services to the power generation industry. It is involved in the development, construction, and management of landfills for coal-fired power generation facilities, and new and existing ash ponds; and active pond management activities, including clean closure, cap-in-place, and design and construction of new ponds.

