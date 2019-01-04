CenturyLink Investment Management Co Has $1.51 Million Position in Stryker Co. (SYK)

CenturyLink Investment Management Co lifted its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 41.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,611 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,807 shares during the period. CenturyLink Investment Management Co’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Fundsmith Equity Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the second quarter valued at $931,542,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the third quarter valued at $831,822,000. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Stryker by 987.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,657,979 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $294,590,000 after buying an additional 1,505,479 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 215,255.1% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,109,079 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $197,061,000 after buying an additional 1,108,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,327,862 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $899,662,000 after buying an additional 1,032,333 shares during the last quarter. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SYK shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $187.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Stryker to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Barclays started coverage on Stryker in a research note on Monday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $198.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $170.00 price target on Stryker and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.68.

Shares of Stryker stock traded up $4.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $157.02. The stock had a trading volume of 87,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,038,084. The company has a market cap of $58.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $144.75 and a 1 year high of $179.84.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 9.31%. Research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.05%.

In related news, VP Bijoy Sagar sold 2,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.24, for a total transaction of $404,297.64. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $404,297.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Timothy J. Scannell sold 9,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.60, for a total value of $1,508,051.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,108 shares of company stock worth $1,981,471. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

