CenturyLink Investment Management Co Buys 1,713 Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (RS)

CenturyLink Investment Management Co lifted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the quarter. CenturyLink Investment Management Co’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 107.9% in the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the third quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 130.1% in the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 2,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the third quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Friday, November 30th. ValuEngine cut Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Finally, Macquarie set a $96.00 target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

NYSE RS traded up $2.93 on Friday, hitting $72.63. 19,213 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 453,550. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co has a 52 week low of $68.62 and a 52 week high of $97.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.16.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.27). Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 15th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is presently 36.76%.

In other news, Director David H. Hannah sold 28,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $2,246,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP William A. Smith II sold 5,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.98, for a total transaction of $440,866.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company in the United States and internationally. The company provides steel, aluminum, stainless, and specialty metals and related processing services to customers in various industries, such as infrastructure and energy; fabricates steel and aluminum products; and provides various precision fabrication services, including laser cutting, shearing, computer numerated control (CNC) punching, and CNC forming and rolling, as well as welding, assembly, painting, inventory management, and engineering expertise.

