CENTRICA PLC/S (CPYYY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of CENTRICA PLC/S (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised CENTRICA PLC/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. ValuEngine raised CENTRICA PLC/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. HSBC raised CENTRICA PLC/S from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 26th. Finally, UBS Group cut CENTRICA PLC/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th.

OTCMKTS:CPYYY traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.02. The stock had a trading volume of 11,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,300. The company has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80, a PEG ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 0.36. CENTRICA PLC/S has a one year low of $6.48 and a one year high of $8.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Germany, Norway, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Centrica Consumer, Centrica Business, Exploration & Production, and Centrica Storage segments.

