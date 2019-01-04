CENTRAIS ELETRI/S (EBR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

CENTRAIS ELETRI/S (NYSE:EBR) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 1,101,828 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 99% from the previous session’s volume of 552,453 shares.The stock last traded at $7.55 and had previously closed at $6.35.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on EBR shares. Morgan Stanley lowered CENTRAIS ELETRI/S from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. ValuEngine raised CENTRAIS ELETRI/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 21st.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.15.
About CENTRAIS ELETRI/S (NYSE:EBR)
Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA – Eletrobras, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through thermal, nuclear, wind, and hydroelectric plants. As of December 31, 2017, it owned and operated 44 hydroelectric plants and held interests in various other plants with a total installed capacity of 42,350 Megawatts (MW); 112 thermal plants, including coal, and oil and gas power generation units with an installed capacity of 2,646 MW; and 2 nuclear power plants with an installed capacity of 1,990 MW.
