CENTRAIS ELETRI/S (EBR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

CENTRAIS ELETRI/S (NYSE:EBR) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 1,101,828 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 99% from the previous session’s volume of 552,453 shares.The stock last traded at $7.55 and had previously closed at $6.35.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EBR shares. Morgan Stanley lowered CENTRAIS ELETRI/S from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. ValuEngine raised CENTRAIS ELETRI/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 21st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.15.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBR. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in CENTRAIS ELETRI/S by 23.3% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 73,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 13,938 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in CENTRAIS ELETRI/S by 1,747.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 149,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 141,556 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in CENTRAIS ELETRI/S by 500.2% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 600,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 500,200 shares during the period. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CENTRAIS ELETRI/S (NYSE:EBR)

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA – Eletrobras, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through thermal, nuclear, wind, and hydroelectric plants. As of December 31, 2017, it owned and operated 44 hydroelectric plants and held interests in various other plants with a total installed capacity of 42,350 Megawatts (MW); 112 thermal plants, including coal, and oil and gas power generation units with an installed capacity of 2,646 MW; and 2 nuclear power plants with an installed capacity of 1,990 MW.

